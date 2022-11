hot air?

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, boasts of revolutionising the economy of Lagos state when he was governor between 1999 and 2007 and bequeathing a blueprint to his successors which has led to economic transformation. Now he says he can replicate the feat in a country facing insecurity, balance of trade deficit and high debt. How feasible is Tinubu’s plan?