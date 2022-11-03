Guinea: Junta gives order to prosecute ex-president Alpha Condé

The military, which seized power on 5 September 2021, has made the fight against corruption – reputed to be endemic in the West African nation – one of its key battles.
The announcement, which was made by the justice minister to public prosecutors in a letter, marks a new stage, targeting Condé by name – as well as many of his senior officials and former ministers. They include ex-prime minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana; the former ministers of defence, economy and trade; as well as a number of presidential advisers from the Conde regime.
Campaign against graft
This is not the first time that proceedings have been brought against the 84-year-old former president.
He was indicted in May for alleged acts of murder, torture, kidnapping and rape, in a country where the repression of political demonstrations is often brutal.
Several former officials have been detained as part of the junta’s anti-corruption campaign, including some cited in the letter.
There will be no witch-hunt under [Colonel Mamady Doumbouya’s] rule, but justice will serve as a compass.
The poor but mineral-rich West African state has been under military government since the coup that ousted Conde, who had been in power for more than 10 years.
Military leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has since appointed himself president and promised to restore civilian rule within two years from January 2023. He has previously said there will be no “witch-hunts” under his rule, but that justice will serve as a “compass”.
Meanwhile, a trial is underway for the former dictator Moussa Dadis Camara and a dozen former military and government officials accused over the 28 September 2009 stadium massacre.
On that date, and in the following days, 156 people were killed and at least 109 women were raped, according to a UN-mandated report.
