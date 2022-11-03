Guinea: Junta gives order to prosecute ex-president Alpha Condé

The military, which seized power on 5 September 2021, has made the fight against corruption – reputed to be endemic in the West African nation – one of its key battles.

The announcement, which was made by the justice minister to public prosecutors in a letter, marks a new stage, targeting Condé by name – as well as many of his senior officials and former ministers. They include ex-prime minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana; the former ministers of defence, economy and trade; as well as a number of presidential advisers from the Conde regime.

The letter orders prosecutors to pursue the listed suspects for alleged acts of “corruption, illicit enrichment, money laundering, forgery and use of forgeries in public writing, embezzlement of public funds and complicity”. The list includes 188 names in total, though some are mentioned more than once. The bank accounts of these individuals have been frozen, the letter says.