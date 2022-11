Although he arrived by plane in Ndjili in July 2020, Karega left Kinshasa 27 months later on a small boat bound for Kigali via Brazzaville.

The latest act in a series of political and diplomatic escalations between the two neighbours, the dismissal of Rwanda’s ambassador to DRC on 31 October does not mark a “break in diplomatic relations“, the person concerned tells us.

While DRC has been accusing Kigali of supporting the M23 since November and the rebel group’s latest offensive is underway, Karega agreed to answer our questions.

How did you react when you were informed that you had to leave DRC?