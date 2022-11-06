end of an era

Angola: The end of Isabel dos Santos at Unitel

By Estelle Maussion
Posted on Sunday, 6 November 2022 11:45

Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, in Maia, northern Portugal, on February 5, 2018. MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP

The nationalisation of Unitel, the country's main telephone operator, as decided by president João Lourenço, signals the exit of Isabel dos Santos and the general 'Dino' from a pillar of the Angolan economy.

Lourenço, the successor of José Eduardo dos Santos, announced on 26 October the nationalisation of the stakes of the eldest daughter and the former Angolan president’s ex-right-hand man.

The president said all possibilities of an agreement had been exhausted with the two shareholders each holding 25% of the capital of the operator.

The move, the administration said, is the “adequate, necessary and proportionate” way to safeguard “the legal situation of the company and the guarantee of the interest of the state”.

Compensation

