Angola: The end of Isabel dos Santos at Unitel

Lourenço, the successor of José Eduardo dos Santos, announced on 26 October the nationalisation of the stakes of the eldest daughter and the former Angolan president’s ex-right-hand man.

The president said all possibilities of an agreement had been exhausted with the two shareholders each holding 25% of the capital of the operator.

The move, the administration said, is the “adequate, necessary and proportionate” way to safeguard “the legal situation of the company and the guarantee of the interest of the state”.

Compensation