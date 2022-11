On 2 November Buckingham Palace celebrated the 50th anniversary of the expulsion of the Indian community from Uganda by dictator Idi Amin.

On 4 August 1972, Idi Amin, then President of Uganda, gave the South Asian population in the country just 90 days to leave, leading to a mass exodus of Ugandan Asians. Some 40,000 migrated to the United Kingdom.

Amin attributed his decision to a dream in which God personally told the president to “exorcise” the country of its approximately 80,000 Asian residents.