Infographic – Carbon credits: A useful lever, or magical thinking?

On 7 October, Gabon obtained UN certification for 187 million carbon credits, one of the largest in the world. In Kenya, a specific stock exchange for this market will be set up soon. Projects are proliferating across the continent. The use of this strategic carbon pricing instrument, more commonly known as “offsetting”, will be at the heart of the COP27 discussions.

