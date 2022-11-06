'NEW ERA'

Egypt COP27: Loss & Damage officially on agenda, what is it and why is it so contentious??

By Anne-Marie Bissada
Posted on Sunday, 6 November 2022 18:37

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC, and Sameh Shoukry, President of COP27 at Sharm al Sheikh, on 6 November, 2022. (Photo: Anne-Marie Bissada)

This year's COP27 got off to a slightly late start to ensure all parties agreed to putting 'loss and damage' officially on the agenda during this UN conference of climate change in Egypt.

Officialising this year’s COP agenda was delayed due to on-going discussions over the exact wording, sources in both the Dutch and Egyptian delegation told The Africa Report. The wording was in relation to loss and damage, an issue that has not been widely accepted for some time now.

