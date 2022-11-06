Officialising this year’s COP agenda was delayed due to on-going discussions over the exact wording, sources in both the Dutch and Egyptian delegation told The Africa Report. The wording was in relation to loss and damage, an issue that has not been widely accepted for some time now.
Egypt COP27: Loss & Damage officially on agenda, what is it and why is it so contentious??
This year's COP27 got off to a slightly late start to ensure all parties agreed to putting 'loss and damage' officially on the agenda during this UN conference of climate change in Egypt.