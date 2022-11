The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, and Ghana are target countries for mobility solutions, CEO Mansoor Hamayun tells The Africa Report.

The DRC is a “good natural next step” that has “enormous market potential”, and Bboxx may deploy mobility solutions there in 2023, Hamayun says. The DRC government in March agreed to extend its clean-energy partnership with Bboxx, originally signed in 2020, for a further two years.

Bboxx in October announced a partnership with Kigali-based e-mobility company Ampersand to provide tens of thousands of electric taxi motorcycles in Rwanda.