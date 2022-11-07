Kenya Airways pilots face disciplinary action if they don’t return to work, says government

Zimbabwe: Farming initiatives leading to wheat bumper harvest despite Ukraine war
The President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government is projecting to harvest between 380,000 and 400,000 tonnes of wheat this year, which exceeds ... Zimbabwe’s annual needs. This bumper harvest is a result of a collective effort by farmers, financial institutions, the private sector, and the government, which has put forward policies and strategies to attain flour and wheat self-sufficiency during the Russia and Ukraine war.