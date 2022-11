In mid-October, the Central Bank of Djibouti joined its six West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) counterparts on the platform: Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

A few weeks earlier, the first daily transactions had kicked off on the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (Papss) setup between Lagos and Accra. First Bank of Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC and GCB Bank were among the participating banks. Did it work?