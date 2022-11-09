Maritime advancement

Bolloré, MSC..‘In Africa, the big shipowners have become the masters of the game’

By Olivier Caslin
Posted on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 15:45

Aboubaker Omar Hadi, president of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, on 20 October 2020. © Vincent Fournier for JA

Aboubaker Omar Hadi, the all-powerful head of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA), looks back at the main developments in the maritime sector and their implications for the continent.

Since 2011, Aboubaker Omar Hadi has been the all-powerful boss of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA). In just over 10 years, he has succeeded in turning the small republic into a maritime and logistics hub that cannot be overlooked on the East African coast, in the wake of the modernisation of its old port. Trained in Le Havre and at the prestigious University of Malmö in Sweden, this 63-year-old Djiboutian, who has also worked in Nigerian terminals, knows his sector inside and out. He looks back at the many changes that the maritime industry is undergoing worldwide, and their consequences for Africa in general and Djibouti in particular.

