Bolloré, MSC..‘In Africa, the big shipowners have become the masters of the game’

Since 2011, Aboubaker Omar Hadi has been the all-powerful boss of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA). In just over 10 years, he has succeeded in turning the small republic into a maritime and logistics hub that cannot be overlooked on the East African coast, in the wake of the modernisation of its old port. Trained in Le Havre and at the prestigious University of Malmö in Sweden, this 63-year-old Djiboutian, who has also worked in Nigerian terminals, knows his sector inside and out. He looks back at the many changes that the maritime industry is undergoing worldwide, and their consequences for Africa in general and Djibouti in particular.

READ MORE Cyrille Bolloré's new African agenda