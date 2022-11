The just-started COP27 UN climate change confererence is being billed as the conference for Africa given Egypt is hosting. One major issue on the table is funding: Who will foot the bill for climate adaptation and mitigation projects? Waiting for the West to come through with much-needed funding has proven disappointing, and leaves Africa in a vulnerable position.

“We [Africa] have the solutions” Audrey Yamadjako, senior principal climate officer at the AfDB and coordinator of this initiative, tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm al-Sheikh.