Moved by the flooding in several parts of the country that displaced about 1.4 million Nigerians and killed over 600 others, Labour Party candidate Peter Obi announced that he would be suspending his campaign to visit victims. He also called on all other presidential hopefuls to suspend their campaigns for humanitarian reasons.
Nigeria 2023: Tinubu, Atiku flex financial muscles as Peter Obi seeks funding
It costs upwards of a billion dollars to successfully run a presidential election in Africa’s largest country even though Nigerian law says the spending limit is N5bn ($11.2m). With about 100 days to the poll, Lagos godfather Bola Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar are definitely not holding back their financial muscles. Will Peter Obi, an outsider, be able to catch up?