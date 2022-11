While the fighting against the M23 rebels has intensified since 20 October, the tension between Kigali and Kinshasa has been rising daily on the diplomatic front since the expulsion of Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karega on 31 October.

Although quiet mediation efforts are ongoing behind the scenes, a letter obtained by Jeune Afrique indicates that Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta has once again pounded his fist on the table.