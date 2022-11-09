“long-term confidence”

Standard Bank regains its appetite for African markets

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 12:58

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala during an interview in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, April 9, 2018. ©Luc Gnago/Reuters

Sim Tshabalala, the CEO of the Standard Bank Group (SBG), is exploring avenues for expansion in Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia following a surge in business this year.

Tshabalala, who has led the pan-African bank since the middle of the last decade, is unambiguous. If the opportunity arises, SBG will not hesitate to expand its presence in some of the continent’s key markets. “If there was an asset at an appropriate price with acceptable risk, we would certainly consider acquiring it,” he told Bloomberg in late October, in reference to Nigeria.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business