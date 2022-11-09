Tshabalala, who has led the pan-African bank since the middle of the last decade, is unambiguous. If the opportunity arises, SBG will not hesitate to expand its presence in some of the continent’s key markets. “If there was an asset at an appropriate price with acceptable risk, we would certainly consider acquiring it,” he told Bloomberg in late October, in reference to Nigeria.
Standard Bank regains its appetite for African markets
Sim Tshabalala, the CEO of the Standard Bank Group (SBG), is exploring avenues for expansion in Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia following a surge in business this year.