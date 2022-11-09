James Cleverly, secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs for the UK, said that at last year’s summit in Scotland, the UK announced that it would contribute £20m (22.9m) to the AAAP Upstream Financing Facility.
COP27: UK triples its pledges for Africa’s climate adaptation projects
On day three of COP27, the UK announced that it will triple its commitment to adaptation climate projects across Africa, making it one of the biggest contributors to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP). However, all the money in the world won't help unless trade policies are fixed.