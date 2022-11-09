unstoppable movement

COP27: UK triples its pledges for Africa’s climate adaptation projects

By Anne-Marie Bissada
Posted on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 11:17

Family photo following the end of the AAAP meeting on 8 November 2022, in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. (photo: @EBRDgreen)

On day three of COP27, the UK announced that it will triple its commitment to adaptation climate projects across Africa, making it one of the biggest contributors to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP). However, all the money in the world won't help unless trade policies are fixed.

James Cleverly, secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs for the UK, said that at last year’s summit in Scotland, the UK announced that it would contribute £20m (22.9m) to the AAAP Upstream Financing Facility.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business