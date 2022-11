The office’s work has been disrupted since closure in February with the mines ministry saying the previous granting of licenses had been tainted by corruption. The office reopened on October 19 and will start accepting new license applications from November 21.

“The clean-up is very good news for Zambia,” Nick von Schirnding, executive chairman of Anglo American’s prospective JV partner Arc Minerals, tells The Africa Report. “Corruption corrodes the whole system and will destroy value. Zambia is in the process of cleaning up its act.”