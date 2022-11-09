LIVE What does a successful COP27 look like for Africa?

With climate-related flooding causing devastation in Nigeria and climate-related drought deepening food insecurity in East Africa, the urgency of turning high-level negotiations in Sharm el Sheikh into practical action for people on the frontline of the climate crisis in Africa has never been greater.
Adaptation and innovation are critical to the continent’s ability to imagine a Net-zero pathway that would allow the continent to meet its energy and economic needs while addressing its specific climate risks.
This digital event will sketch out what success at COP27 would look like for the continent and examine the financing deals and the latest thinking on mitigation and adaptation. Featuring high-ranking officials, continental business leaders, and hard-nosed activists, we will unpick the promises and proposals, and look at the solutions on offer.
Featuring:
- UN Climate Change High-Level Champion, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin
- Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO, DLO Energy Resources Group (Pty) Ltd
- Christopher Chijiutomi, Managing director, Head of Infrastructure Equity, Africa & Pakistan
- Olajobi Makinwa, Chief, Intergovernmental Relations & Africa at UN Global Compact
- Lilian Macharia, Director, Division of Portfolio Management, Green Climate Fund
- Nicholas Norbrook, Managing Editor The Africa Report – Moderator
