Ghana: Parliament probes Finance Minister Ofori-Atta amidst censure notice 

Ghana’s opposition on Thursday succeeded in moving a motion of censure against Ofori-Atta, hoping the force out the finance minister to “restore confidence” into the ailing Ghanaian economy.

“We disapprove of the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta, who has run the Ghanaian economy aground and he must take full responsibility for inflicting unprecedented hardship on the ordinary citizens.

“He is incompetent and not fit to continue as minister for finance,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said in Parliament as he moved the motion for censure.