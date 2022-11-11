Abuse of power

Ghana: Parliament probes Finance Minister Ofori-Atta amidst censure notice 

By Kent Mensah
Posted on Friday, 11 November 2022 12:43

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during the G-24 news conference at the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, in Washington, Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during the G-24 news conference at the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, in Washington, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Ghana’s Parliament has started a process that could lead to the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. An eight-member committee has been convened to investigate claims of abuse of office.

Ghana’s opposition on Thursday succeeded in moving a motion of censure against Ofori-Atta, hoping the force out the finance minister to “restore confidence” into the ailing Ghanaian economy.

“We disapprove of the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta, who has run the Ghanaian economy aground and he must take full responsibility for inflicting unprecedented hardship on the ordinary citizens.

READ MORE Ghana: Pressure on Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ofori-Atta over hardships

“He is incompetent and not fit to continue as minister for finance,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said in Parliament as he moved the motion for censure.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics