In March 2015, Kano State set a nationwide record by delivering more than 1.9 million votes to General Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, enabling him to defeat incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

The total vote count showed that Kano provided 12.5 per cent of Buhari’s 15.4 million votes. Further analysis showed if you deduct Buhari’s votes in Kano and Katsina from the total tally, he would have lost that election to Jonathan.