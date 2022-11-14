Oil & Gas: As much as we need oxygen, we also need bread, says DRC’s Masudi

hard choices

Rainforests cover about 60% of DRC, including much of the Congo Basin - the second-largest rainforest complex in the world after the Amazon. It’s also the only major rainforest that absorbs more carbon than it emits, which is why plans to explore part of it for hydrocarbon development by the government are receiving much pushback from the West. But the government says it needs both "oxygen and bread", the DRC's Deputy PM Eve Bazaiba Masudi tells The Africa Report.

