“We are trying to understand how up to R6.65bn ($588m) worth of tender funds have been awarded to foreign contractors,” Marianne Vanderschuren, president of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE), the leading domestic industry lobby, tells The Africa Report.
South Africa: Ramaphosa panned as Beijing grabs lion’s share of major road deal
Three Chinese corporations, two of which are state-owned, have just bagged the lion's share of South Africa’s coveted road construction deal, which prompted domestic local bidders to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa explain why they were given the cold shoulder. Can their reaction be dismissed as sour grapes, or do they have justified suspicions?