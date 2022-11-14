Ethiopia & Tigray rebels sign aid and disarmament deal

Military leaders from both sides signed the accord at a ceremony in Nairobi on Saturday, following several days of technical talks on the implementation of a ceasefire struck earlier this month in South Africa.

According to the text of the agreement, the disarmament of Tigray’s heavy weapons “will be done concurrently with the withdrawal of foreign and non-federal forces” – a nod to the presence of Eritrean and Amhara militias in Tigray.