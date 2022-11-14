peace in process

Ethiopia & Tigray rebels sign aid and disarmament deal

By Fred Harter
Posted on Monday, 14 November 2022 15:24

In this file photo taken on February 26, 2021 A damaged tank stands on a road north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray
In this file photo taken on February 26, 2021 A damaged tank stands on a road north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray. - Tigrayan rebels agreed to a "cessation of hostilities" on February 25, 2022, a new turning point in the nearly 17-month war in northern Ethiopia following the government's announcement of an indefinite humanitarian truce a day earlier. The rebels said in a statement sent to AFP early on March 25, 2022 that they were "committed to implementing a cessation of hostilities effective immediately," and urged Ethiopian authorities to hasten delivery of emergency aid into Tigray, where hundreds of thousands face starvation. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Ethiopia’s federal government and rebels from Tigray have signed an agreement to allow aid to the northern region and disarmament of fighters.

Military leaders from both sides signed the accord at a ceremony in Nairobi on Saturday, following several days of technical talks on the implementation of a ceasefire struck earlier this month in South Africa.

READ MORE Ethiopia - Tigray: Feuding parties sign cessation of hostilities, signalling end to 2-year war

According to the text of the agreement, the disarmament of Tigray’s heavy weapons “will be done concurrently with the withdrawal of foreign and non-federal forces” – a nod to the presence of Eritrean and Amhara militias in Tigray.

