Uganda: Ebola response criticism from UK and US provokes clash with government

Much of the funding has been channelled through agencies like the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) World Food Programme (WFP) as well as other international NGOs.

During last Thursday’s meeting, whose proceedings have been accessed by The Africa Report, donors as well as their implementing partners had to make presentations about how money had been allocated and how it was being spent. The tough-talking minister of health Jane Ruth Aceng said: