For the 2022 edition of the great African telecoms meeting, AfricaCom, Luxembourg’s SES Networks, Europe’s Intelsat, France’s Eutelsat and UAE’s Yahsat have chosen to showcase their historical know-how in the face of new entrants such as Starlink – the satellite Internet service provider from Elon Musk’s SpaceX – and OneWeb – recently acquired by Eutelsat.

In just a few years, the latter has succeeded in changing the perceptions of operators and other client industries in this sector, which is sometimes considered too technical or complex.