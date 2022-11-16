Cameroon-South Africa: New revelations in the ‘Danpullo affair’

According to Baba Ahmadou Danpullo’s entourage, the Covid-19 crisis and the arrival of a new manager at the First National Bank (FNB) are at the root of the Cameroonian billionaire’s setbacks.

A certain vagueness remains, however, as the South African liquidators of his company Bestinver reported difficulties beginning as early as late 2019, a few months before the start of the pandemic.

The confinements imposed by Pretoria in 2020 did not help. Bestinver’s shopping centres, Princess Crossing in the suburbs of Johannesburg, Moffet on Main and Kings Court in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), have seen frequentation plummet.