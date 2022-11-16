Billionaires tales

Cameroon-South Africa: New revelations in the ‘Danpullo affair’

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 12:50

Baba Ahmadou Danpullo and Macky Sall in July 2017 ©Senegalese presidency

Liquidation of the billionaire's company in South Africa, interventions by presidents Paul Biya and Macky Sall, concerns from embassies in Yaoundé, the responses of MTN and Colin Mukete, chairman of its board of directors… We bring you further details on this extraordinary case.

According to Baba Ahmadou Danpullo’s entourage, the Covid-19 crisis and the arrival of a new manager at the First National Bank (FNB) are at the root of the Cameroonian billionaire’s setbacks.

A certain vagueness remains, however, as the South African liquidators of his company Bestinver reported difficulties beginning as early as late 2019, a few months before the start of the pandemic.

The confinements imposed by Pretoria in 2020 did not help. Bestinver’s shopping centres, Princess Crossing in the suburbs of Johannesburg, Moffet on Main and Kings Court in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), have seen frequentation plummet.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics