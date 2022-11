He arrives at Jeune Afrique’s headquarters in Paris in a traditional Sawa dress, wearing two necklaces made of cowrie shells and pearls around his neck.

Jean-Yves Eboumbou Douala Manga Bell is the heir to a dynasty that has “reigned” since 1792 over part of the Douala community. He has come to talk about his great-grandfather, Rudolf Douala Manga Bell, who was hanged on 8 August 1914 by the German colonial administration, which accused him of inciting the population to revolt.

Original martyr