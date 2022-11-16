In its first hearing since the mid-term elections, the Africa panel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday 15 November heard from US officials about the administration’s new strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability.
Ghana, Mozambique… US looks to unshackle aid and investment for states with ‘weak governance’
The Joe Biden administration is calling on Congress to make it easier for federal agencies to fund development assistance and take investment risks as the US looks to prop up fragile African states.