war on satire

Nigeria: Kano Governor Ganduje tries to repair image after TikTokkers debacle

By Dammy Matthew
Posted on Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:48

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (photo: Twitter)

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano, Nigeria’s second most populous state, is not a stranger to controversies. However, his crackdown on perceived dissenting voices by using the state judiciary has been on the rise, even as he struggles to repair his already battered public image.

A magistrate court in the state recently convicted two users of Tik-Tok for posting a “defamatory” comedy skit against the governor. Civil society groups link this development to the governor’s overbearing attitude and unending push to silence dissenting voices.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics