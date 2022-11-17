A magistrate court in the state recently convicted two users of Tik-Tok for posting a “defamatory” comedy skit against the governor. Civil society groups link this development to the governor’s overbearing attitude and unending push to silence dissenting voices.
Nigeria: Kano Governor Ganduje tries to repair image after TikTokkers debacle
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano, Nigeria’s second most populous state, is not a stranger to controversies. However, his crackdown on perceived dissenting voices by using the state judiciary has been on the rise, even as he struggles to repair his already battered public image.