Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana will have to outdo themselves to reach the second round of the World Cup. As for Senegal, the team’s fate hangs on the state of Sadio Mané’s knee.

The draw has not been favourable to the five African teams qualified for the World Cup, which is due to open in Qatar on 20 November. It is only Senegal who have been relatively spared, but they don’t yet know if they will be able to count on their injured star, Sadio Mané.

Eto’o envisions his Lions on top of the world