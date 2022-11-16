Nigeria Air grounded, with $250m investment in limbo after court decision

Under the arrangement, Ethiopian owns a stake of 49% while MRS Oil and Gas and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) – both Nigerian investors – own 46% of Nigeria Air. The Nigerian government will control the remaining 5%.

However, a Federal High Court in Lagos – according to documents seen by The Africa Report – has given an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigerian government from executing the proposed establishment of Nigeria Air, which has already been issued an operating licence.