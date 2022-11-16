false start

Nigeria Air grounded, with $250m investment in limbo after court decision

By Eniola Akinkuotu
Posted on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:07

President Buhari has big aviation plans for Nigeria, including a new national carrier. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A $250m commitment by Ethiopian Air, MRS Oil and Gas and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) is now in limbo after a Nigerian court ordered the suspension of the planned take-off of the country’s proposed carrier, Nigeria Air. 

Under the arrangement, Ethiopian owns a stake of 49% while MRS Oil and Gas and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) – both Nigerian investors – own 46% of Nigeria Air. The Nigerian government will control the remaining 5%.

READ MORE By relaunching Nigeria Air, is Abuja playing against its own camp?

However, a Federal High Court in Lagos – according to documents seen by The Africa Report – has given an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigerian government from executing the proposed establishment of Nigeria Air, which has already been issued an operating licence.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business