Nigeria 2023: As Tinubu takes flag from Buhari, a review of the reviewers 

Since 10am on 15 November 2022, Television Continental (TVC), a station owned by Nigerian presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, has been running a positive commentary and footage of Tinubu’s campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau State, which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and 22 governors.

“Anchors hailing APC rally!” Ndi Kato, a Spokesperson for the Peter Obi campaign organisation, tweeted before announcing that she had cancelled her appearance on the TV station.

Prime coverage

But there was more. Tinubu’s newspaper, The Nation published articles showing deferential respect to Tinubu, blotting out all negative perspectives while photographs and stories of the event were splashed on four pages.