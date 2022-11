At the Indonesian meeting of countries with the most developed economies, the African Union is once again calling for the continent’s permanent integration.

G7, G8, G20, UN Security Council, Commonwealth, BRICS group or Davos circle… There seems to be as many groupings of countries as there are themed ‘World _ Days’. However, the embarrassment of choice does not dissuade every political actor on the planet from obtaining seats in as many of these geo-economic-political ‘service clubs’ as possible.