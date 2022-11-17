FIRST ANNIVERSARY   

Uganda/DRC: Has the hunt for ADF rebel group been a success? 

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:58

An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier runs as others rest next to a road after Islamist rebel group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked area around Mukoko village
An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier runs as others rest next to a road after Islamist rebel group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked area around Mukoko village, North Kivu province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

November 30th marks one year since Uganda soldiers entered eastern Democratic Republic of Congo territories hunting for Islamic state-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels. The Uganda army tells The Africa Report it has been a success -- and that they are planning a new intervention in the DRC.

Christened ‘Operation Shujaa’, there is divided opinion regarding its impacts. Uganda says it has been an absolute success but researchers with an eye on the conflict in the region say the ADF continues to cause havoc.

