Christened ‘Operation Shujaa’, there is divided opinion regarding its impacts. Uganda says it has been an absolute success but researchers with an eye on the conflict in the region say the ADF continues to cause havoc.
Uganda/DRC: Has the hunt for ADF rebel group been a success?
November 30th marks one year since Uganda soldiers entered eastern Democratic Republic of Congo territories hunting for Islamic state-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels. The Uganda army tells The Africa Report it has been a success -- and that they are planning a new intervention in the DRC.