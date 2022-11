Closely monitored by president Alassane Ouattara, the collaboration falls under the aegis of the National Security Council (CNS). The CNS Executive Director Fidèle Sarassoro, ministers Téné Birahima Ouattara (Defence) and Vagondo Diomandé (Security), is managing the partnership.

According to our sources, African Parks Network (APN) deployed its first group of rangers in Côte d’Ivoire on 11 November. So, what is their remit?