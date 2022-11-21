European companies who have approached Roach seeking an offtake agreement from the company’s Zulu lithium project “have a bit of rethinking to do,” on Zimbabwe, Roach says. Companies should be pushing for an end to sanctions and looking for ways to develop refining capacity in the country, he argues.
Zimbabwe: Lithium-hungry UK, Europe should end sanctions, invest in refining
The European Union and the UK need to end sanctions against Zimbabwe and invest in the country’s potential as a lithium refiner, Premier African Minerals CEO George Roach tells The Africa Report.