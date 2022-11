In November 2012, it took the M23 less than five days to capture Goma. That was 10 years ago, almost to the day. Active in the East again since November 2021, are the rebels hoping to retake the provincial capital of North Kivu, which they conquered at the time without much difficulty?

In any case, they are getting closer. On 15 November, the front line was established barely 17km from the city.

Congolese authorities are taking the threat seriously, convinced that they are being prevented from responding to the “aggression”. Their target – apart from Rwanda, which they have accused for months of supporting the M23 – the United Nations.