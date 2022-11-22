Forgive me

Ghana: ‘I am not guilty, but I am sorry for the hardship’ says Finance Minister Ofori-Atta

By Kent Mensah
Posted on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 15:28

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. (photo: Ghana presidency)

Ghana's embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has apologised to citizens for the unprecedented hardship they are enduring under his watch, but failed to accept responsibility for the economic downturn.

In his trademark all-white outfit with dark framed glasses to match, the soft-spoken minister denied all the charges levelled against him. The Minority in Parliament have accused him of misusing public funds, misreporting economic data, and mismanagement, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy.

