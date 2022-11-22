In his trademark all-white outfit with dark framed glasses to match, the soft-spoken minister denied all the charges levelled against him. The Minority in Parliament have accused him of misusing public funds, misreporting economic data, and mismanagement, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy.
Ghana: ‘I am not guilty, but I am sorry for the hardship’ says Finance Minister Ofori-Atta
Ghana's embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has apologised to citizens for the unprecedented hardship they are enduring under his watch, but failed to accept responsibility for the economic downturn.