This is part 4 of a 7-part series

“I thought ‘maybe there has been a misconception or maybe they are biased’. I was confused […],” says Rahma Nantongo, a 23-year-old Geology and Petroleum Studies student at Makerere University. Sitting in a café in Kampala, she couldn’t hide her dismay when talking about the European parliament’s resolution condemning the EACOP.