This is part 5 of a 7-part series

The 1.443km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will be located between Hoima in Uganda and Tanga in Tanzania, but its headquarters are located in the luxurious district of Canary Wharf in London, from where a group of French officers leads the business together with Chinese counterparts.

Whilst project developers and the Ugandan and Tanzanian governments emphasise the huge global impact that EACOP will have for locals, the reality is that aside from national oil entities, the project is entirely run by foreign companies involved in the construction, maintenance and development of both the main pipeline and sideline oil activities.

TotalEnergies