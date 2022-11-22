BATTLE LINES DRAWN

South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa vs Zweli Mkhize, a vengeful duel to lead the ANC

By Romain Chanson
Posted on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 16:15

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa vs Zweli Mkhize (photo: JA)

Among the candidates for the presidency of the African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa will face his former health minister. Ousted from government by the president, Zweli Mkhize is hoping to get his revenge.

