Among the candidates for the presidency of the African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa will face his former health minister. Ousted from government by the president, Zweli Mkhize is hoping to get his revenge.
South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa vs Zweli Mkhize, a vengeful duel to lead the ANC
Among the candidates for the presidency of the African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa will face his former health minister. Ousted from government by the president, Zweli Mkhize is hoping to get his revenge.