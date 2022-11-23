tech giants

Kenya treads carefully as global tax plan looms

By Herald Aloo
Posted on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 15:39

Employees of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) leave the authority headquarters after office hours in capital Nairobi November 10, 2015. REUTERS

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) may find itself in a deep dilemma over the implementation of the global minimum tax rate on multinationals after its Commissioner General Githii Mburu joined the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Mburu, who is filling a top position at the OECD starting from next year, will now become a key advocate lobbying countries to join the global 15% minimum tax plan and cooperation among tax authorities across nations.

