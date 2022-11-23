Mburu, who is filling a top position at the OECD starting from next year, will now become a key advocate lobbying countries to join the global 15% minimum tax plan and cooperation among tax authorities across nations.
Kenya treads carefully as global tax plan looms
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) may find itself in a deep dilemma over the implementation of the global minimum tax rate on multinationals after its Commissioner General Githii Mburu joined the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).