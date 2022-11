A woman with two facets. Seeing her in our offices – measured step and weighted gestures, her eyes seeking her interlocutor’s approval – it is hard to believe that it is really her, Lady Ponce, the high priestess of bikutsi, to whom the sobriquet ‘100,000-volt Lady’ fits so well.

[My children] know that life has not been kind to me.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter and producer set the Olympia stage alight on 10 September and is planning to repeat the performance in Cameroon, where she is due to perform at Yaoundé’s Palais des Sports on 17 December. In the meantime, between two rehearsals, this divorced mother of three children says the trio have learnt to do without her because of her career.