For Sedufia, the week started off with quite an intense pace. It was not until midweek, when things seemed to have slowed down, that we were able to catch up with him via Zoom for a chat about Ghana’s film industry.

To understand the current situation, it is important for us to give some context: Ghana comes second to Nigeria in terms of the number of movies produced annually, but the gap is wide. Nigeria produces about 2,600 movies a year compared to Ghana’s 600.