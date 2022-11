DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi, who has been on the offensive on the diplomatic scene, has for months been facing the advance of the M23 rebels, whom he accuses of being supported by Rwanda. The speech he gave at the UN summit on 20 September was probably one of the best examples. Like in all his recent speeches, Tshisekedi denounced “Rwanda’s aggression” and called on the international community to “no longer rely on [Kigali’s] shameless denials”.