Coronavirus: Prosus shines with increased demand for food deliveries

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 16 April 2020 09:59
Home food delivery and digital ways to pay for it are suddenly all the rage. That means it’s time for a fresh look at Prosus.
The company, spun off by South African media conglomerate Naspers on the Amsterdam and Johannesburg stock markets in September 2019, is effectively Naspers trading under another label in the hope of attracting a broader investor base. Analysis of both Prosus and Naspers shares is usually dominated by the stake held in Chinese tech giant Tencent – and the discount to the value of Tencent at which they trade.
But the unlisted Prosus portfolio also includes stakes in Swiggy, the leading food delivery service in India, iFood in Latin America and Delivery Hero, which operates in 40 countries. Prosus also owns 100% of PayU, which operates in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and 15 other markets globally.
Prosus shares have held up fairly well during the coronavirus pandemic: on 15 April they traded at around 62 euros in Amsterdam, versus 68 euros on 2 January. Operational improvements in Prosus’s unlisted portfolio can drive the share price higher, regardless of what happens to the discount to net asset value, says Patryk Basiewicz, an equity analyst in London. “The unlisted part is actually very sexy.”
Basiewicz, who grew up in South Africa, sees Prosus as a buy on a five-year horizon. He notes that five years is now longer than it used to be. The opportunity cost of investing in Prosus holds him back from a strong recommendation. “Everything is cheap and there are lots of companies with potential.”
There needs to be solid performance in the unlisted portfolio over the next six to 12 months to support the investment case, he says. Prosus is likely to be tempted to make acquisitions over the next year – it may be wise to wait and see what they will do. “There are too many moving parts at the moment.” But in the longer term, the pandemic can be “a clear positive” for the company.
The PayU model will need an upgrade:
In a piece published on Smart Karma, Basiewicz also points to the potential of Prosus’ online educational apps such as Udemy and BYJU.
The onus is now with Prosus management, which “has to show some credible performance metrics” to measure progress. Investors need confidence that they won’t waste cash and dividends would help to reassure them, Basiewicz says.
The Bottom Line: Given the favourable positioning of its businesses, Prosus is in a strong position to win over new investors over by putting dividends on the agenda.
