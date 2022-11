Speaking before members of parliament, Buhari recounted the success of several executed projects and the achievements from his political era, which include the “transformational investments” in infrastructure, security, and other key areas, which have been covered by the economic plans and previous annual budgets of his administration.

“We inherited an archaic set of corporate, banking and capital markets laws; draft, but unenacted Bills to reform the critical petroleum sector; an unimplemented Oronsaye White Paper to reform our civil service, amongst others,” Buhari told the National Assembly.