Ramaphosa received 2,037 branch nominations out of a total of 3,308, with a convincing lead over his nearest rival – former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who received 916 nominations.
South Africa: Nominations show Ramaphosa is set for second term
President Cyril Ramaphosa has received convincing support for a second term, less than a month before the governing African National Congress (ANC) is set to go to its national elective congress, while one of his main detractors, former president Jacob Zuma, appears to have lost all his influence in the party.