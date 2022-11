The Algerian authorities are under new pressure due to their close ties with the Russian Federation. This is despite the fact that the date of President Tebboune’s visit to Moscow is yet to be announced. 17 MEPs sent a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, on 16 November to ask that the Association Agreement between the EU and Algeria be revised. The deal was signed in 2002 and came into force in 2005.