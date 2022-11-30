Africa’s search for alternative energy is a fallacy of modernisation

The world needs a great legal reset to address post-Covid challenges
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, access to justice for two-thirds of humanity, particularly women and the poor, was a mountain to climb. As ... the virus struck, the world was thrown into chaos and any chance of reaching that summit was swiftly stolen, vanishing like the Himalayan peaks amidst a storm. The devastating impact of Covid-19 has forced us to confront a system stretched beyond its limits and left us with unmanageable backlogs.